I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Medikal expressed his willingness to collaborate with content creators on the popular social media platform TikTok to promote his music.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he emphasized that these content creators are instrumental in boosting Ghanaian music and play a significant role in its promotion.

He added that he even meets up with these content creators on a regular basis as he finds what they do “interesting’.

"Sometimes I don't wait to drop a song before I meet some of the people on TikTok — influencers, dancers, etc. I support them because, as you see, they support Ghana music, not just my music. And I find what they're doing so interesting," he said.

Medikal explained his motives for keeping a healthy relationship with these content creators, stating that he considers them part of the entertainment and creative space and that they are vital to the popularity of songs in Ghana.

“Right now, things have changed. It’s not like a big artiste can just drop a song and go to sleep. Because their (TikTokers) efforts make songs blow up as well.

“So I don't wait to even drop a song before, like, yeah, I meet them in town. Because it's entertainment, we are all in the same business, so it's only right to be nice. So that will also be there for you,” he said.

Medikal views them as valuable members of the entertainment and creative space and recognizes their significance in the music industry's growth.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

I support TikTokers, they're important to the industry- Medikal

