I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

He added that he even meets up with these content creators on a regular basis as he finds what they do “interesting’.

"Sometimes I don't wait to drop a song before I meet some of the people on TikTok — influencers, dancers, etc. I support them because, as you see, they support Ghana music, not just my music. And I find what they're doing so interesting," he said.

Medikal explained his motives for keeping a healthy relationship with these content creators, stating that he considers them part of the entertainment and creative space and that they are vital to the popularity of songs in Ghana.

“Right now, things have changed. It’s not like a big artiste can just drop a song and go to sleep. Because their (TikTokers) efforts make songs blow up as well.

“So I don't wait to even drop a song before, like, yeah, I meet them in town. Because it's entertainment, we are all in the same business, so it's only right to be nice. So that will also be there for you,” he said.