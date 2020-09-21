Nigerian media personality Uti Nwachukwu has reacted to the eviction of Ozo from the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, September 20, 2020, where wrote about Ozo being the kind of man most men are too scared to be.

"Dear @officialozo__ 👑 Competition and all Jokes aside ... YOU ARE A REAL MAN!!! 👑 Don’t let NOBODY!!! Try to shame you for wearing your emotions on your sleeves and Loving with reckless Abandon❤️👏🏾," he wrote.

"The truth is that you are the man that most men are too cowardly and scared to be because we have been toxically conditioned to believe that emotions, Vulnerability and expressing love are signs of Weakness when in fact these are signs of PURE STRENGTH"

"A lot of us envy this strength and would rather bash. Was it extreme, yes. But guess what. The world needs more extreme Love Was it reciprocated YES!! Just not in the way you wanted or let’s just say cameras always hold people back ( TRUST ME I KNOW!🙈😅)

Ozo and Nengi during one of the Saturday night parties [BHM]

"I’ve been in that house and I know what it’s like to find someone that you feel strongly for. Hence the desire to always want to be around them. THEY WONT GET IT BUT SOME OF US DO In closing, Brotherman you are a rare gem and Most women are praying for partners To Love them like you do!"

"We applaud you and wish you well. And may the love you carry in your heart open endless international doors of success and dominion Bro❤️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.... Nnam Jisike💪🏾!!!! #bbnaija P.s I have cut all my trousers to short Nikka cosof u and I’m wearing one now sef😂😂😂👏🏾👏🏾"

Uti's post can be said to be connected to the reactions from fans of the reality TV show following Ozo's eviction.

Ozo was mocked for being to extreme with his emotions towards Nengi [BHM]

The reality TV star's affection towards housemate, Nengi, during his stay in the house, was received with mixed reactions from fans of the show.

While a few people praised his attitude towards Nengi, others mocked him for being too extreme with his affection.

Ozo is the 14th housemate to be evicted from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija.