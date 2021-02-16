Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo has come hard on actress Rosy Meurer and her hubby Churchill Olakunle.

Olakunle who used to be married to Tonto Dikeh recently announced that he had tied the knot with Meurer.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Ladipo wondered why anyone will be attracted to the former spouse of their friend.

Ladipo says it is abominable for anyone to find their friend's ex spouse attractive. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

"I don't even understand how you can be remotely attracted to a friend or an acquaintance's ex-boyfriend talk less of husband," she wrote.

"I don't care how attractive or helpful the person is and this church na even 3 seconds hill sef #WetinIKnow."

Ladipo's statement is coming barely 24 hours after Olakunle revealed that he had gotten married to Meurer.

A few years ago, Dikeh accused Meurer of being the reason her marriage to Olakunle crashed.

Tonto Dikeh, former husband Churchill Olakunle and actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill] [Instagram/RosyMeurer]

Meurer, however later came out to deny the accusation.

Olakunle and Dike had one of the messiest celebrity divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

They have a son, King, together.