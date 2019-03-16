He said this in an interview with Linda Ikeji on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A day prior, the actress had joined the weekly interaction he often has with his fans and removed her clothes.

"If you watched that video, I was blocking my eyes. I couldn't even watch it" said MC Galaxy.

"I even told her bye and she said if I cut the call, I will kill you, so at a point I didn't want it to feel like I was embarrassing her. She is a celebrity and I cannot just cut off the call. I just had to cover my face," he further said.

Further in an interview with LIB, he summed up that no one will dare to repeat the act by Etinosa based on the reactions, mostly negative, that have trailed it.

He later said that Etinosa was not depressed when she joined him on IG live.

"Etinosa is not depressed. We have been talking since. We just finished talking not long ago before you called in," MC Galaxy told Linda Ikeji.

The incident with the actress was controversial to say the very least but it won't prevent him from continuing with "Friday chat with my fans," said MC Galaxy while remarking on the situation.

Pressure to end his IG broadcasts believed to be limiting women had been mounting since a week ago when actress Toyin Abraham sent out a warning to him.