'Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore' - MBGN's Munachi Abii shares disturbing post

The 2007 MBGN queen took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 23, 2021, where she penned the disturbing post.

"Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. I'm tired," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

She later deleted the post.

Born in Port Harcourt, Abii took part in the beauty pageant in 2007 while in her second year at Benson Idahosa University.

In no distant time, Abii's music career took off as she successful evolved into a rapper.

She has worked with several music stars in the country including PSquare, J Martins, Waje where she featured in her hit single 'So Inspired.'