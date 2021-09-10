RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MBGN 2021: Organisers hold conference ahead of beauty pageant

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

This year's edition promises to be different and exciting.

Some of the contestants for the 2021 edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria [Silverbird]

The organisers of the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) have held a conference ahead of the ceremony.

The conference took place at the Silverbird Galleria on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

While addressing the contestants, sponsors and partners, the president of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, revealed that the 2021 MBGN is a special edition because it is being staged despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce [Silverbird]
The president of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce [Silverbird]

He went on to advise the contestants to be of good conduct, keep a healthy mindset, put in their best and participate in all tasks given to them.

This year's edition will feature 37 contestants from all the states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The MBGN 2021 will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

A cross section of the sponsors and partners of this year's edition of the MBGN [Silverbird]
A cross section of the sponsors and partners of this year's edition of the MBGN [Silverbird]

Over the last three decades, the MBGN has been known for producing some of the most popular and successful beauty queens from Africa.

The current Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas and the contestants [Silverbird]
The current Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas and the contestants [Silverbird]

From former Miss World Agbani Darego, lawmaker Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, former ambassador of Nigeria to Spain Bianca Ojukwu, Actress and Singer Munachi Abii, the list remains endless of the successful women who have been discovered by the pageantry.

The current Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria is Nyekachi Douglas.

