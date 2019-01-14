It's really cute when celebrities give back to the society but its way cuter when they go back home to help relatives like Mayorkun's latest barbing saloon gift to his uncle.

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Sunday, January 13, 2019, where he posted about the new barbing saloon he gifted to his uncle.

"Giving back to the community where I grew up. Set up a barbing saloon for my uncle. If you re in Illasamaja... Patronize Embassy Cut!" he wrote.

Thumbs up to Mayorkun for this kind gesture. The last time we saw a celebrity carry out such benevolent act was when Akpororo bought a car for the father of his friend.

Watch as Akpororo surprises friend's father with car gift!

In November 2018, Akpororo surprised his friend's dad with a car gift in a video which left everyone emotional and excited at the same time. The comedian took to his Instagram page on Friday, November 9, 2018, where he shared a video where he presented the car gift to the elderly man.

According to him, he stayed with them and they took him as a family years ago and this is just one way of thanking him for his kindness.

"He's complaining about TV set but he didn't know God has a bigger plan for him, he thought I bought the car for myself but little did he know that the car belongs to him. Special introduction #roronation that's MR OLUWOLE he accepted me with love into his house many years ago when his son (Gbenga) brought me to him and I stayed with them for years, thanks for being a FATHER and for believing in me, thanks for allowing God to use you in my life. Please #roronation help me celebrate him. #roroking #irepchrist #mrswag #imjustgettingstarted #nademdeyrushus #everywherestew," he wrote.

The visibly excited father, after receiving the car gift, prayed for the comedian amid cheers from his family members as he received the keys of the car.