Actress Matilda Lambert celebrates birthday at Orphanage Home

In celebration of her birthday, award-winning actress, filmmaker and philanthropist Matilda Lambert visited Jesus Orphanage home, Elelenwo in Port Harcourt.
It was a beautiful sight to behold as the inspirational screen diva put smiles on the faces of the children.
Known for her compassion and heart for underprivileged children, the stunning role interpreter believes in setting time and resources aside to give back to society through her CSR and social impact activities organized by her not-for-profit organization, Tilda Goes Green (TGG) initiative.
"I visit the orphanage homes every three months to show them love. And when my birthday came, I felt it’s one place I must go to first, to celebrate before any other event for the day," she said.
Lambert also noted that she feels elated seeing smiles on the faces of the children.
"I feel extremely joyful seeing beautiful smiles on the faces of the children each time I visit. And there’s this inner fulfillment and excitement I get each time I visit them. For me visiting the orphanage on my birthday and dancing with them, was the highlight of my day," she explained.
On how she feels being able to celebrate her birthday, the 'Unroyal' actress said
"I am most grateful for life because it’s the biggest gift anyone can have. When there’s life, there’s hope. I am also grateful for how far God has brought me, his divine protection, undying love, inexplicable blessings, unmerited favours and how much God pampers me like an egg. I am also grateful for my family, career, business etc," she said.
"Lastly, I am super grateful for my foundation TGG on how God has used it to bless souls and put smiles on their faces. I will forever be grateful to God for his immeasurable blessings."
This 2022 has the stars aligned in pleasant places for Matilda Lambert as she comes full circle and continues to grow and evolve creatively.
