Marylin Monroe's wedding suit is up for sale –somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million!

Gotta Have Rock and Roll will auction off her two-piece wedding dress from 1954, and despite being one of her more understated appearances, the auction house believes the winning offer will be magnificent – a winning range of $1.5M to $2M

The actress' suit is a two-piece dark brown Serge suit with a white fur collar on the jacket.

Per TMZ's report, Gotta Have Rock and Roll said she originally bought the suit at a store called Macy's, and it was later gifted to the mother-in-law of her personal photographer, Milton Greene.

Bidding opened yesterday, November 23, 2022, and the auction is expected to last through December 9, 2022.

Monroe was a top-billed actress for a decade, and by the time of her death in 1962, her movies had earned $200 million (about $2 billion in 2021).

She has remained a significant pop culture symbol for a very long time. In August 2022, Netflix released a commissioned movie titled 'Blonde' based on the life of the deceased actress.