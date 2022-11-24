Marylin Monroe's wedding suit is up for sale –somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million!

The two-piece wedding suit worn by late American actress Marylin Monroe during her wedding to baseball player Joe DiMaggio is up for sale and is expected to fetch a whopping sum of money.
In August 2022, Netflix released a commissioned movie titled 'Blonde' based on the life of the deceased actress
Gotta Have Rock and Roll will auction off her two-piece wedding dress from 1954, and despite being one of her more understated appearances, the auction house believes the winning offer will be magnificent – a winning range of $1.5M to $2M
The actress' suit is a two-piece dark brown Serge suit with a white fur collar on the jacket.
Per TMZ's report, Gotta Have Rock and Roll said she originally bought the suit at a store called Macy's, and it was later gifted to the mother-in-law of her personal photographer, Milton Greene.
Bidding opened yesterday, November 23, 2022, and the auction is expected to last through December 9, 2022.
Monroe was a top-billed actress for a decade, and by the time of her death in 1962, her movies had earned $200 million (about $2 billion in 2021).
She has remained a significant pop culture symbol for a very long time. In August 2022, Netflix released a commissioned movie titled 'Blonde' based on the life of the deceased actress.
Ana de Armas portrays the actress in this fictionalised account of her life and career. 'Blonde' received negative reviews from both critics and viewers. It was called a complex, profoundly contentious film.
