RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Marylin Monroe's wedding suit is up for sale –somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million!

Babatunde Lawal

In August 2022, Netflix released a commissioned movie titled 'Blonde' based on the life of the deceased actress

Marylin Monroe and her wedding suit [Gotta Have Rock and Roll]
Marylin Monroe and her wedding suit [Gotta Have Rock and Roll]

The two-piece wedding suit worn by late American actress Marylin Monroe during her wedding to baseball player Joe DiMaggio is up for sale and is expected to fetch a whopping sum of money.

Recommended articles

Gotta Have Rock and Roll will auction off her two-piece wedding dress from 1954, and despite being one of her more understated appearances, the auction house believes the winning offer will be magnificent – a winning range of $1.5M to $2M

Marylin Monroe in her wedding suit, with her husband Joe DiMaggio [Gotta Have Rock and Roll]
Marylin Monroe in her wedding suit, with her husband Joe DiMaggio [Gotta Have Rock and Roll] Pulse Nigeria

The actress' suit is a two-piece dark brown Serge suit with a white fur collar on the jacket.

Marylin Monroe's wedding suit [Gotta Have Rock and Roll]
Marylin Monroe's wedding suit [Gotta Have Rock and Roll] Pulse Nigeria

Per TMZ's report, Gotta Have Rock and Roll said she originally bought the suit at a store called Macy's, and it was later gifted to the mother-in-law of her personal photographer, Milton Greene.

Bidding opened yesterday, November 23, 2022, and the auction is expected to last through December 9, 2022.

Monroe was a top-billed actress for a decade, and by the time of her death in 1962, her movies had earned $200 million (about $2 billion in 2021).

She has remained a significant pop culture symbol for a very long time. In August 2022, Netflix released a commissioned movie titled 'Blonde' based on the life of the deceased actress.

Ana de Armas portrays the actress in this fictionalised account of her life and career. 'Blonde' received negative reviews from both critics and viewers. It was called a complex, profoundly contentious film.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Influencer Enioluwa discloses the huge cost of his haircuts

Influencer Enioluwa discloses the huge cost of his haircuts

Marylin Monroe's wedding suit is up for sale –somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million!

Marylin Monroe's wedding suit is up for sale –somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million!

Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'

Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'

Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'

Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'

Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'

Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'

Portable signs new artist Yung Duu to his record label

Portable signs new artist Yung Duu to his record label

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Dj Cuppy x Taylor

Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Actor Sunday Olamilekan Ojo

Yoruba actor Olamilekan Ojo passes away, loses battle with lung cancer

Latasha, Frank and Kunle

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi

Rita Dominic and her partner Fidelis Anosike [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding to happen in England