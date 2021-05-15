'Women are humans not robots' - actress Mary Njoku speaks on women juggling between jobs and dealing with family issues

The movie star and mother of three made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

"Haba!! Body no be firewood 🙄. We have to either choose one or do a little of BOTH. And Oga has to do a little of BOTH too. To create a balance. Women are humans, not robots!!" she wrote.

She went on to give an example of a friend's husband who complained to her that his wife has refused to work because she's raising their four boys.

"A friend's husband just complained to me that his wife does nothing to support him. 'She just sits at home with the boys and eats' Imagine 😡😡😡. 4 sons under 10!!! Anyway I don't think her husband will ever speak to me again 🙄🙄. Time for a workout!! 💃💃."

Mary is married to Jason Njoku.

The Njokus are one of Nigeria's most influential celebrity couples.

Jason is the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, a video-on-demand service for Nigerian movies.