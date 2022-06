"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons. Small accent and you are in business. Thanks to gullible Nigerians who make sure they continue Killing people by BLAMING THE VICTIMs. SAD. To those very few doctors who come home save lives. Thank you," she wrote.

Since the news of the untimely death of the young lady, several Nigerians including some of your favourite celebrities have shared their two cents about the story.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex, believed that anyone who decides to under the knife has insecurity issues.

"In my opinion, if it is not due to health condition and you wake up and then choose to go for cosmetic surgery to add bum, touch your face or one of those mum things, you are an insecure person," she wrote.

"I also admire your courageousness as that life risk takes a lot of it but what if you had gone through the route of determination and discipline, I believe that body is achievable. My friends already know my take on this.''

She also highlighted that going for cosmetic surgery doesn't automatically make the person a bad person but, he or she does need to build self-love.

Cosmetic surgery has become a part of the lifestyles of several celebrities in Nigeria.

In 2017, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh surprised many fans when a video of her going under the knife for cosmetic surgery was released.

The famous video was shared on Linda Ikeji's TV as part of her now aborted reality TV show.