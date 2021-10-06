The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, while professing her undying love for the country.

"Nigeria breaks my heart. In my next life as an African, I still prefer to be a Nigerian. We are fiercely cool," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

''It will get better. I don't know when but someday."

It is not clear if the actress was dragged online after sharing the post but she had since put her Instagram account on private mode.

Njoku is a Nigerian actress and film producer.