Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has said she would prefer to be a Nigerian even in her next life.
'In my next life, I still prefer to be a Nigerian' - Mary Njoku professes love for Nigeria
The actress believes the country will get better someday.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, while professing her undying love for the country.
"Nigeria breaks my heart. In my next life as an African, I still prefer to be a Nigerian. We are fiercely cool," she wrote.
''It will get better. I don't know when but someday."
It is not clear if the actress was dragged online after sharing the post but she had since put her Instagram account on private mode.
Njoku is a Nigerian actress and film producer.
She is the founder of Rok TV and director of Rok Studios.
