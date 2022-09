"This is the story of a lady who relocated to the UK from Nigeria pregnant with her first child. Halfway through her pregnancy she realised she would have to raise the child alone," she wrote.

"After having her daughter, she started her career from the scratch in the United Kingdom. She is now a presenter and producer of the first-ever “Afrobeats Roundup with Maria” on BBC 1Xtra."

Okan's pregnancy broke the internet back in 2019 and the buzz was massive.

The MTV Shuga actress had entered into a romantic relationship with Olamide with the belief that he was single and separated from his baby mama.

Olamide and Maria Okan

“Olamide told her he was single that’s why she began a relationship. They loved each other,” the source revealed to Pulse back in 2019.

However, the love affair began to fade away when Maria found out that the YBNL boss was still with his baby mama and long-time partner.

According to reports, the actress moved out of the country while she was pregnant.