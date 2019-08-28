Days after the birth of her first child and daughter, Maria Okan has announced her decision not to go through natural birth again.

In an Instagram post, Maria narrated the pain she went through while giving birth to her daughter and saying she won’t be going through the same process again.

“This ‘natural no pain-relief’ thing is not for me and I won’t be trying that again,” she wrote in her revelation.

However, the actress and radio show host said she’s not giving up on having more children but the process will be different and painless. “Epidural and I got a future meeting.”

In the piece, which was accompanied by a no speech video, Maria further said the childbirth process was the hardest thing she has ever done in her 32 years of existence. She said, “Momma, grandmas, and friends how did y’all do it? The hardest thing I’ve done in my life!”

Maria also narrated how she spent four and a half day in the labour room trying to be delivered of Olamide’s third child and first daughter. She said she went through labour pains without pain relief. “After 4.5 days of labour and pushing her out without pain relief, it’s finally time to celebrate my baby!!!”

Maria Okanrende is Olamide’s second baby mama. Maria is popular as an On-Air Personality, who made her mark on Beat FM alongside Toolz and Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi. Her relationship with Olamide was short-lived after she got pregnant. However, on August 16, 2019, she welcomed the rapper’s first female child. A week after the birth of a daughter, Maria revealed her name as Asaiah Monifé Maria.