Man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs to spend 21 years behind bars

Babatunde Lawal

Lady Gaga, her family, and her canine friends finally get the closure they deserve.

Lady Gaga [Sky News]
Lady Gaga [Sky News]

James Howard Jackson, who dognapped two of Lady Gaga’s dogs and shot her dogwalker, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

He was one of the men involved in the robbery and shooting that took place last year near the famed Sunset Boulevard.

Jackson has admitted to being guilty of one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

ET Online reports that the dognapper was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was thus sentenced to serve 21 years in jail.

On February 24, 2021, Jackson and two others (Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley) drove into the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley looking for French bulldogs to nab when they found Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, with three dogs belonging to the musician.

The major culprit, Jackson, shot Fischer during the robbery, which caused two of the dogs to be taken. The third dog escaped and was later found by the police.

A nearby doorbell camera recorded Fischer screaming, “Oh my God! I’ve been shot! Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

It was gathered that the dogwalker was hospitalized and had to undergo surgery because his lungs were damaged during the unfortunate incident.

Authorities have established that Lady Gaga’s connection was a mere coincidence and that the targets were the French Bulldogs, a breed that is valued at thousands of dollars. The detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

Jennifer McBride, a woman who came to report finding the dogs after the pop star offered a $500,000 reward, was later charged with being an accessory to the crime when it was discovered that she was related to one of the culprits.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

