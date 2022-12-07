Man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs to spend 21 years behind bars

He was one of the men involved in the robbery and shooting that took place last year near the famed Sunset Boulevard.

Jackson has admitted to being guilty of one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

ET Online reports that the dognapper was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was thus sentenced to serve 21 years in jail.

On February 24, 2021, Jackson and two others (Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley) drove into the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley looking for French bulldogs to nab when they found Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, with three dogs belonging to the musician.

The major culprit, Jackson, shot Fischer during the robbery, which caused two of the dogs to be taken. The third dog escaped and was later found by the police.

A nearby doorbell camera recorded Fischer screaming, “Oh my God! I’ve been shot! Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

It was gathered that the dogwalker was hospitalized and had to undergo surgery because his lungs were damaged during the unfortunate incident.

Authorities have established that Lady Gaga’s connection was a mere coincidence and that the targets were the French Bulldogs, a breed that is valued at thousands of dollars. The detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.