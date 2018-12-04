Maje Ayida's N100m defamation trial against Toke Makinwa begins

news
After slamming his ex-wife Toke Makinwa with a N100million lawsuit for defamation of character, Maje Ayida and popular On-Air Personality have resumed for trial.
According to Pulse findings, the estranged couple who are locked in a legal battle after the OAP published her book, 'On Becoming,' were brought before Hon. Justice Ogunjobi of the High Court of Lagos State on Tuesday, November 4, 2018.
The defamation proceeding between Maje and Toke which also had the publishers of the book, Kachifo Limited, joined as defendants kicked off in the early hours of Tuesday.
The trial is coming 22 months after it was filed by Ayida's lawyers.
Here's how the court proceedings went according to Harold Benson.
Maje was the first to identify his oath, and while his documents were admitted as evidence without objection. Maje's attorney proceeded on examining him before a cross examination by the defendant's lawyer.
During cross examination, Maje told the court that he doesn't know Toke's financial worth and if she can pay the N100m.
Toke's lawyer sought to tender a letter written by Maje but his lawyer objected on the ground that the letter cant be tendered through Maje.
In defence, Toke's lawyer replied that, the letter sought to be tendered, is to prove that Maje was a cold-blooded husband.
When Maje was asked how old Toke was when they first met, the celebrity gym expert said 19. He was further asked how he knew and he said "that was what they told."
Toke and Maje's lawyers were said to have had a go at each other and were only calmed by Justice Ogunjobi, who called both lawyers to his chambers.
When the court resumed after both lawyers were calmed by the judge, Maje was asked about having a live-in-lover.
Maje however denied having a live-in lover, but admits to womanizing. He actually says he's a womanizer. He mentions 2 women: Hauwa and Aisha. He also admits to impregnating Anita.
Maje also said Anita was his ex-girlfriend at the time he impregnated her but he had visited her and they had sex which resulted to pregnancy when he had issues with Toke.
Maje also admitted that he also travelled to Florida with another of his ex-girlfriend, Erika.
Maje denied infecting Toke with STI. He says he has no medical record of having STI.
Toke's lawyer then asks if Maje used a condom when he impregnated Anita
The Judge suggests counsel used "contraceptive" instead of "condom."
After the question was rephrased, Maje said he did not use contraceptive at the time he impregnated Anita.
Maje was again questioned by the defence counsel if he had sexual intercourse with Erika, Hauwa, Aisha and if he used contraceptive and he says he reserves his answer but later responded saying 'sometimes.'
Maje is then asked if he disclosed to Toke that he had a son with another woman, one Crystal Cullingham when he and Toke started dating. He says he had the son during an on and off period with Toke.
When Maje was asked if he had told Toke about the son with Cullingham, he answered saying that Toke found out about the son on her own.
Toke's lawyer ended the cross-examination for Maje.
Matter is adjourned for Kachifo's lawyer to cross-examine Maje.
Kachifo's lawyer says he will need just 10 minutes with Maje on the adjourned date.