Maje Ayida's N100m defamation trial against Toke Makinwa begins

After slamming his ex-wife Toke Makinwa with a N100million lawsuit for defamation of character, Maje Ayida and popular On-Air Personality have resumed for trial.

According to Pulse findings, the estranged couple who are locked in a legal battle after the OAP published her book, 'On Becoming,' were brought before Hon. Justice Ogunjobi of the High Court of Lagos State on Tuesday, November 4, 2018.

The defamation proceeding between Maje and Toke which also had the publishers of the book, Kachifo Limited, joined as defendants kicked off in the early hours of Tuesday.

The trial is coming 22 months after it was filed by Ayida's lawyers.

Here's how the court proceedings went according to Harold Benson.