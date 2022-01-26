RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged

Odion Okonofua

Culkin is set to walk down the aisle the second time.

Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song are engaged.

According to People, the actor asked the mother of his child to be his wife after they welcomed their son.

Song was also spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Culkin and Song welcomed their first child, Dakota, together in 2021.

Dakota weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and is named in honor of Culkin’s late sister Dakota, who died in 2008 at age 29 from her injuries after she was struck by a car.

Culkin had previously dated Mila Kunis for 8 years before their relationship ended in 2011.

Culkin also married actress Rachel Miner in 1998 but the pair separated two years later.

