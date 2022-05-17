Mac Miller's drug deal sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal overdose

He was sentenced to seventeen years in prison. He, however, said he was remorseful for being involved in the 26-year-old's death.

Another drug supplier Cameron James Pettit was alleged to have supplied the rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and had earlier pleaded not guilty.

They say that two days before his death on Sep. 7, Mac received two deliveries of drugs from Pettit, who allegedly supplied the fentanyl-laced oxy pills, cocaine and Xanax and another from a prostitute, who allegedly gave him pure oxy, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and coke on top of what Pettit had dropped off.

The report released by the L.A. County coroner's office in 2019, said the rapper died from "mixed drug toxicity" specifically fentanyl, coke, and alcohol.

The report categorised his death as one caused by accidental overdose.