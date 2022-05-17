RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mac Miller's drug deal sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal overdose

Odion Okonofua
Stephen Walter pleaded guilty to distributing drugs that led to the death of Miller in 2018.

He was sentenced to seventeen years in prison. He, however, said he was remorseful for being involved in the 26-year-old's death.

Mac Miller's drug dealer has been sentenced to 17 years in prison [Instagram/MacMiller]
Another drug supplier Cameron James Pettit was alleged to have supplied the rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and had earlier pleaded not guilty.

They say that two days before his death on Sep. 7, Mac received two deliveries of drugs from Pettit, who allegedly supplied the fentanyl-laced oxy pills, cocaine and Xanax and another from a prostitute, who allegedly gave him pure oxy, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and coke on top of what Pettit had dropped off.

Mac Miller died from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine.

The report released by the L.A. County coroner's office in 2019, said the rapper died from "mixed drug toxicity" specifically fentanyl, coke, and alcohol.

The report categorised his death as one caused by accidental overdose.

Mac Miller was found dead after an alleged overdose in 2018.

Mac Miller's drug deal sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal overdose

