Mac Miller was dead for hours before corpse was discovered

It is no longer news that Mac Miller is dead but what is news is the latest revelation which says that the rapper was dead for hours before his corpse was discovered.

According to TMZ who broke the news of his death, sources close to them revealed that before the cops and paramedics arrived at his house, he was long dead, making room for a new angle of investigation.

Sources close TMZ also report that only a tiny amount of white powder was found when cops searched the home. The source also reports that only a small amount of white substances was found in Mac's house as the cops believe the house was swept clean to hide evidence.

This is coming almost a week after the body of the rapper was found dead at his residence. He died at the age of 23.

