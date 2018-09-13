Pulse.ng logo
Mac Miller was dead for hours before corpse was discovered

Mac Miller Plot twist! Rapper was dead for hours before corpse was discovered!

There seems to be a new twist surrounding the death of Mac Miller as reports have it that he was dead for hours before his body was discovered.

  • Published:
Mac Miller play

Mac Miller

(Instagram/MacMiller)

It is no longer news that Mac Miller is dead but what is news is the latest revelation which says that the rapper was dead for hours before his corpse was discovered.

According to TMZ who broke the news of his death, sources close to them revealed that before the cops and paramedics arrived at his house, he was long dead, making room for a new angle of investigation.

Sources close TMZ also report that only a tiny amount of white powder was found when cops searched the home. The source also reports that only a small amount of white substances was found in Mac's house as the cops believe the house was swept clean to hide evidence.

play

 

This is coming almost a week after the body of the rapper was found dead at his residence. He died at the age of 23.

null play

null

(Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Wale says he can't explain the pains he is going through

Mac Miller found dead after drug overdose

Mac Miller reportedly found dead after drug overdose play

It was further reported that one of Miller's male friend called 911 from Mac's home to alert authorities of the rapper's state of health.

(Getty)

 

American rapper and singer, Mac Miller was found dead after an alleged overdose, TMZ reports. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources said the former boyfriend of Ariana Grande was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home where he was pronounced dead.

null play

null

(Getty Images)

 

It was further reported that one of Miller's male friend called 911 from Mac's home to alert authorities of the rapper's state of health. Just before his death, Mac was supposed to start a tour next month

