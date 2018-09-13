Pulse.ng logo
M.I. says he has battled with personal self esteem issues

M.I. Abaga "I have battled with personal self-esteem issues" -rapper says

MI wants fans to speak about their struggles as he shares with them how he once battled with personal self-esteem issues.

M.I. might be one of the boldest and most outspoken rappers around but he too has a weak side as he just revealed how he battled with personal self-esteem issues.

Well, you read it right! All that glitter isn't gold as the rapper made this latest revelation on his Instagram page Thursday, September 13, 2018. According to him, he isn't afraid to share his fears with fans and he hopes they are willing to do the same too with him.

"Daily... I'm afraid of failure... I'm afraid of abandonment... I have battled with personal self-esteem issues... people are sometimes afraid until it becomes unbearable. I'm not afraid to share some of my fears with you guys in the hope that it will free someone to share their fears too... if you have something to share... let's meet in the comments. Good morning," he wrote.

 

Now is this a trend or just mere coincidence that celebrities are now coming out to talk about the personal things they have been going through. Depression is one major topic that has been on the front burner for a few months now.

The list of celebrities who have come out to talk about how they got depressed and were able to get over it seems to be on the increase. From Owen Gee, Waje, Betty Irabor and most recently, Harrysong, obviously the topic of depression can no longer be treated as a white man's ailment.

ALSO READ: Harrysong says he is getting back on his feet

Waje talks about how she went through depression

Waje has revealed how she went through depression a few years ago and was able to overcome it. The talented singer made this known during an exclusive interview with PULSE. According to her sometimes people confuse anger for depression.

"The thing is, many times when people talk about depression, I always come from the angle where there is a difference between depression and anger. A depressed person does not even know that they are depressed, they will give every reason to think that they are not in that place. When you are depressed, you don't want to eat, you don't want to go out, your life stops literally.

"I remember that time, that was the year we got signed as Glo ambassadors so actually my career was doing really good. I just released my album, I was nominated in four categories in World Music Awards every year, money dey come. But I had anger issues, why because I just didn't see myself the way I wanted to see myself. I saw myself through everybody's eye. I would look at you and whatever you tell me about me is what I would accept.

"I remember one time I was so angry, I didn't want to break my because na me pay for the tv, I broke my phone, can you imagine holding a phone and bending it like literally bending it, you can imagine the rage for being able to break a phone," she said.

Waje joins the Africa Magic's Battleground to play the fun and feisty character of Anu Sobowale.

Then we got to talk about how she was able to realise there was an issue and how she decided to work on it. Changing her friends and getting closer to God.

