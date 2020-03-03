This comes hot on the heels of the beer brand’s new TV spot which takes a playful look at gender stereotypes, pointing out that women actually enjoy beer.

Heineken Nigeria appears to have taken cue from this, and has cast a spotlight on its female consumers.

As seen by the social media posts by Nse Ikpe Etim, on Saturday morning, the actress was elated to receive the bouquet of followers and the special Heineken box which contained the new sleek cans.

Nse Ikpe Etim

Renowned film-maker, Kemi Adetiba also got the romantic package and the award-winning Director was quick to take to social media to share a video.

Over the last few years, Heineken has become a mainstay in the fashion industry with various sponsorships, partnerships and events which have delighted fashion aficionados all over the world.

Kemi Adetiba

It was not too surprising to see that one of Nigeria’s most respected fashion designers, Andrea Iyamah, also received the special package.

The renowned fashion designer took to social media to share photos of the beautiful bouquet and the love shaped Heineken box accompanied by an appreciation post that made for a damn good read.

Andrea Iyamah

Heineken has promised to dial up its efforts in connecting with its consumers making the brand a part of their lifestyle. With exciting activities lined up for the year and the brand’s acclaim for being a class above the rest, you can expect to see more of these in the coming months.

Video link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8i5ViHgVWx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is a featured post.