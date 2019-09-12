Lola commented after the former Psquare member uploaded a recent picture of himself on his Instagram page.

“You age like fine wine…...Lord have mercy!! #hotballeralert,” she wrote in the comment section while admiring her man.

The casual picture was posted on Monday, September 9, 2019, and has since gotten over 87K likes and 1,700 comments.

On September 2, 2019, Lola celebrated her birthday and Peter showered encomiums on her on his Instagram page.

In June 2018, Okoye bought a brand new Range Rover for his Lola.

On November 17, 2013, Peter and Lola walked down the aisle as husband and wife in a lavish wedding ceremony.