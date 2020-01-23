Lizzo says everyone will have to come around because she won't stop wearing body revealing clothes or posing nude on social media.

The grammy award nominee made this known via her Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, while sharing quotes and photos from her recent interview with RollingStone magazine.

"We eventually get used to everything... So, people, just gon’ have to get used to my ass," she said. During the interview, the rapper said as a black woman, she is making music that would make people feel good about themselves.

"As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman... I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period," she said.

The American rapper has been caught in the web of drama over the last few months over her fashion style. From wearing body revealing clothes to expressing herself with nude photos on social media, Lizzo has become one of the most talked-about celebs in the United States.

She was recently nominated nine times ahead of the Grammys billed to take later in January 2020. She was nominated for 'Album of the year,' 'Song of the year,' 'Record of the year,' and a host of others. [Instagram/LizzoBeeating]

