And a Surprise Gift for His Wife

BBNaija season 4 runner Up and winner of the Lipton Ice Tea task, Mike, was presented with his 1 million naira and a trip for two to Mauritius prize on Thursday, 17th of October, by representatives of Seven Up Bottling Company.

Lipton Ice Tea presents prize to BBNaija season 4 runner-up Mike

Man like Mike as he is fondly called definitely found his sunshine as he was awarded 1 million naira and a trip for two to Mauritius for being the runner up of the task; and as a surprise, his wife was gifted with the sum of N500,000 just to add more sunshine to their trip.

Of course, it wasn’t just about the prize presentation, it was also a LIT party where guests and VIPs such as DJ Spinall, DJ Obi not to mention the least were given special treats with bottles of sunshine for everyone, some good music, tasty and sumptuous food and a LIT atmosphere.

