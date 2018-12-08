Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m

Linda Ikeji wears a feeling of accomplishment while announcing the worth f her house now valued at a sum of N850m.
In the post published on Saturday, December 8, 2018, the blogger feels a sense of accomplishment while showing off the fully-equipped crib.
"My house now valued at N850m," she writes.
ALSO READ: Linda Ikeji delivers baby boy
Also on Instagram, the blogger is getting set to end her maternity leave after giving birth to a baby boy in September 2018.
The child fondly called "Baby J" seem to be maturing well in a post by its mother who notes:
"You won't believe how big Baby J is now."