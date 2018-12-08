Pulse.ng logo
Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m

Linda Ikeji wears a feeling of accomplishment while announcing the worth f her house now valued at a sum of N850m.

  • Published:
Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m play

Linda Ikeji is an excited one while commenting on the value of her Banana Island mansion.

(Instagram/officiallindaikeji)

Linda Ikeji's Banana Island mansion is now worth a sum of N850 million. She confirms this on her Instagram.

In the post published on Saturday, December 8, 2018, the blogger feels a sense of accomplishment while showing off the fully-equipped crib.

"My house now valued at N850m," she writes.

Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m play (Instagram/officiallindaikeji)

ALSO READ: Linda Ikeji delivers baby boy

Also on Instagram, the blogger is getting set to end her maternity leave after giving birth to a baby boy in September 2018.

The child fondly called "Baby J" seem to be maturing well in a post by its mother who notes:

"You won't believe how big Baby J is now."

