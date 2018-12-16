Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Linda Ikeji dedicates her child to God

Linda Ikeji dedicates her baby boy to God

Linda Ikeji is joined at a thanksgiving for her son by friends including Peter Obi who hopes to become Nigeria's VP in the 2019 polls.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Linda Ikeji dedicates her baby boy to God play

Linda Ikeji is a proud mum at a thanksgiving service for her son Jayce. She smiles along with PDP's candidate for VP Peter Obi who is pictured holding the child.

(Instagram/officiallindaikeji)

Linda Ikeji has shared pictures of her son Jayce from a child dedication ceremony held at a church.

On Sunday, December 16, 2018, the blogger displays memorable moments from the event on her Instagram.

It is quite significant as seen in her prayers containing kind wishes for the baby boy.

"Presenting my king to God. As long as I prayed for you to come to me, no evil will befall you," Linda Ikeji writes in one of her posts.

ALSO READ: See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his father

Many notable personalities are captured at the event. In appreciation the billionaire shares a note on her IG thanking guests including AY the comedian and actor.

Fresh off the Vice-Presidential debate on Friday, December 14, 2018, Peter Obi smiles lightly as Ikeji held on to Baby J.

In a video on Instagram, the blogger feels comfortable about a joke describing her as a baby mama. In the year 2015, Linda Ikeji meets a lover Jeremi Sholaye who reportedly went on to be the father of her son.

Their journey was to end after she came to be pregnant with Jayce.

 

In a statement explaining the circumstance surrounding the birth of her child, she is glad about having an intense relationship with Sholaye but is more interested in exploring the world with Baby J.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Linda Ikeji shares reason relationship with son's father Jeremi Sholaye...bullet
2 7 things Linda Ikeji said about breakup with baby daddy, Jeremi Sholayebullet
3 See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his...bullet

Related Articles

Linda Ikeji shares reason relationship with son's father Jeremi Sholaye didn't work
Twitter goes wild as Linda Ikeji shares details of how relationship with Jeremi Sholaye crashed
See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his father
7 things Linda Ikeji said about breakup with baby daddy, Jeremi Sholaye

Celebrities

Charlyboy weds wife in church after 40 years
Charlyboy weds wife in church after 40 years
Tools reportedly welcomes first child with husband Tunde Demuren
Toolz reportedly welcomes first child in the United Kingdom
Davido goes to NYSC camp
Pulse List 2018: Top 7 celebrity moments of the year
Linda Ikeji and her son, Jayce
Twitter goes wild as Linda Ikeji shares details of how relationship with Jeremi Sholaye crashed
X
Advertisement