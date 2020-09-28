Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has advised people to desist from introducing people really important to them to just anyone.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

According to her, it is important to keep certain important relationships and friendships away from other people.

Esoro believes introducing important people to some friends might be the beginning of trouble. [Instagram/LilianEsoro]

"Don't introduce your important people to just anyone. Some humans have the ability to ruin friendships you took years to build. And never forget that once you allow two people to get to know each other, you can't tell them to 'unknow' themselves," she wrote.

She however rose to prominence in the television series Clinic Matters playing Nurse Abigail. [Instagram/LilianEsoro]

Esoro is a Nollywood actress with over a decade in the entertainment world.

She however rose to prominence in the television series Clinic Matters playing Nurse Abigail.