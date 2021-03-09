Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro has released some stunning photos as part of activities to celebrate her birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, where she dropped the gorgeous photos.

"A TIGER WAS BORN! 🎂 Happy birthday to me. +1 Happy, blessed & grateful. ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to one of Nollywood's most talented actors.

Esoro began her acting career in 2005.

She first gained recognition in the TV drama series 'Extended Family' which starred alongside comedian, Bovi.

She, however, gained prominence in the TV drama series 'Clinic Matters.'

She was married to music mogul, Ubi Franklin.

They officially got divorced in 2021.

Esoro and Franklin have a son together.