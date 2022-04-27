RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star says unprotective sex is more than just getting infected with STDs.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LillyAfe]
Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LillyAfe]

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has expressed her worry over men and women who don't like having protective sex.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via her SnapChat account while sharing her latest discovery.

"Can people learn the importance of condoms? Please it's not only the fear of HIV anymore, STDs, unwanted pregnancies, a lot more," she wrote.

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x
Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x Pulse Nigeria

"Why do men and women not like using condoms these days. It's sickening."

The reality TV star turned actress has never shied away from expressing her views about social topics and issues.

In 2021, the actress took a swipe at a group of men who go after financially stable women with plans to settle down with them.

According to Afegbai, such men who are comfortable with their bills being footed by women are vegetables.

"I can never understand a woman that pays a man’s bill. It’s different if you guys are married and things go bad where you have to step in and help till he get back on his feet," she wrote.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LilyAfe]
Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LilyAfe] Pulse Nigeria

“But paying his rent and all, men have pride they will carry your money and give to that girl who would respect and appreciate them for the little they do… A man who’s comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable”.

Afegbai is a former Big Brother Africa housemate.

In 2018 she won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Indigenous movie of the Year for her production debut Bound in 2018.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Efe Ogbeni is a heartless human being - Music producer, Shizzi calls out his manager

Efe Ogbeni is a heartless human being - Music producer, Shizzi calls out his manager

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

TY Dolla Sign shares snippet of new song with CKay

TY Dolla Sign shares snippet of new song with CKay

2Face Idbia celebrates 1st daughter on her 16th birthday

2Face Idbia celebrates 1st daughter on her 16th birthday

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Netflix debuts its first African podcast ‘Never Late |African Time’

Netflix debuts its first African podcast ‘Never Late |African Time’

Actress Lota Chukwu explains why making documentaries are difficult in Nigeria

Actress Lota Chukwu explains why making documentaries are difficult in Nigeria

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

Are Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa really getting married? What we know

Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni]

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Former reality TV star Ike Onyema [Instagram/IkeOnyema]

Pulse List: 7 most popular Nigerian celebrity weddings of the decade so far

Some of the most popular celebrity weddings that have made the headlines in the decade so far.