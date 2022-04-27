Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x

The movie star made this known via her SnapChat account while sharing her latest discovery.

"Can people learn the importance of condoms? Please it's not only the fear of HIV anymore, STDs, unwanted pregnancies, a lot more," she wrote.

"Why do men and women not like using condoms these days. It's sickening."

The reality TV star turned actress has never shied away from expressing her views about social topics and issues.

In 2021, the actress took a swipe at a group of men who go after financially stable women with plans to settle down with them.

According to Afegbai, such men who are comfortable with their bills being footed by women are vegetables.

"I can never understand a woman that pays a man’s bill. It’s different if you guys are married and things go bad where you have to step in and help till he get back on his feet," she wrote.

“But paying his rent and all, men have pride they will carry your money and give to that girl who would respect and appreciate them for the little they do… A man who’s comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable”.

Afegbai is a former Big Brother Africa housemate.