American rapper Lil Wayne is currently under investigation for allegedly pulling a gun on a security detail attached to him.
Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard
The rapper accused the security guard of leaking his personal photos to the press.
According to TMZ, the rapper and one of the security details attached to him got into an altercation that escalated into physical violence and a brandished firearm.
"We're told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that's when Wayne dramatically escalated things," TMZ reported.
The report said the rapper pulled a gun and the security detail had to call the police. When the police arrived, the rapper was nowhere to be found.
However, a source close to the rapper debunked the reports, saying nothing like that happened.
According to TMZ, the fight between Lil Wayne and the security detailed started after he accused him of taking his photos and leaking them to the media.
The police already started investigation to ascertain what happened at the rapper's mansion.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng