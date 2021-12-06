Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard

According to TMZ, the rapper and one of the security details attached to him got into an altercation that escalated into physical violence and a brandished firearm.

"We're told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that's when Wayne dramatically escalated things," TMZ reported.

Pulse Nigeria

The report said the rapper pulled a gun and the security detail had to call the police. When the police arrived, the rapper was nowhere to be found.

However, a source close to the rapper debunked the reports, saying nothing like that happened.

According to TMZ, the fight between Lil Wayne and the security detailed started after he accused him of taking his photos and leaking them to the media.