Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after 4 years

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have ended their relationship after dating for four years.
According to PageSix, DiCaprio and Morrone have gone their separate ways.
However, the reason for the breakup hasn't been confirmed.
There had been unconfirmed reports of cracks in the couple's relationship.
In May, DiCaprio was spotted comforting Morrone after they shared an emotional conversation on a beach in Malibu.
It is unclear when the pair officially broke up, but DiCaprio has been spotted vacationing solo in Europe over the summer.
DiCaprio and Morrone first began dating in 2017.
Prior to dating Morrone, DiCaprio dated some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
From Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively and Nina Agdal, the Titanic star has had his fair share of some of Hollywood's finest.
