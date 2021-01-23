American legendary broadcaster Larry King has died at the age of 87.

The news of his death was announced via his Twitter page on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media Larry’s many thousands of interview awards and global acclaim, stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," part of the statement read.

The famous broadcaster contracted coronavirus in 2020 but it wasn't announced as the cause of his death.

King was most famous for his television show “Larry King Live” which he hosted on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

For 25 years, King sat down with virtually every big celebrity and politician in America.

He interviewed every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump.

In 2019, he filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Shawn King who was his seventh wife.

King also lost two of his five children in 2020.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.