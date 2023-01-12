ADVERTISEMENT
Laycon reveals how many public figures he has dated since winning BBN

Babatunde Lawal

He admitted he has dated three public figures including a well-known actress.

BBNaija winner, Laycon [Showmax]
BBNaija winner, Laycon [Showmax]

Reality TV star and rapper Laycon has revealed that he has dated three public figures since winning the fifth season of BBNaija.

Laycon made the interesting revelation while speaking with media personality Osi Suave about his love life.

He also revealed that he broke up with his girlfriend because many things were too much for them to handle, and that he was focused on leveraging the Big Brother Naija platform at the time.

He said, "If you watch my reality show you will get the reason, the whole thing was too much for her and myself, I was trying to navigate and focused on trying to maximize all I could from the big brother thing."

However, Laycon admitted that after splitting up with his girlfriend in 2020, he dated three famous people, including an established actress, but the relationships were kept under wraps.

"After that I have been in relationships with a couple of public figures but it was on the low. I dated 3 public figures, one was an actress" he said.

Laycon is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and media personality from Nigeria. He is the Big Brother Naija season 5 champion and has been appointed as Ogun State's youth ambassador since October 6, 2020. He also won Artist of the Year at the 2020 Naijatraffic Awards.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.
