L.A.X threatens legal action against X user that called him 'herpes giver'

It all began with a New Year's post by the artiste's girlfriend, who posted loved-up pictures on X with the caption "Happy new year from me and mines." A post which received the comments from admirers and such, up until an X user Edna_reese quoted the original post calling the rapper "a herpes giver."

She said, "Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you."

Her quote immediately went viral on the microblogging app garnering over 1.7 thousand comments and 2.6 thousand reposts. Many reactions followed her accusation, with some X users questioning L.A.X if her accusation was true and others refuting her claims.

However, the artiste himself responded to her comment saying, "THIS IS A SILLY JOKE AND I DONT PLAY LIKE THAT. LEGAL ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN IMMEDIATELY. THIS WILL BE YOUR LAST."

L.A.X's response was retweeted by his girlfriend, who in turn expressed her dissatisfaction over the turn of events.

