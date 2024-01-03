L.A.X threatens legal action against X user that called him 'herpes giver'
"This will be your last," the musician said on X.
Recommended articles
It all began with a New Year's post by the artiste's girlfriend, who posted loved-up pictures on X with the caption "Happy new year from me and mines." A post which received the comments from admirers and such, up until an X user Edna_reese quoted the original post calling the rapper "a herpes giver."
She said, "Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you."
Her quote immediately went viral on the microblogging app garnering over 1.7 thousand comments and 2.6 thousand reposts. Many reactions followed her accusation, with some X users questioning L.A.X if her accusation was true and others refuting her claims.
However, the artiste himself responded to her comment saying, "THIS IS A SILLY JOKE AND I DONT PLAY LIKE THAT. LEGAL ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN IMMEDIATELY. THIS WILL BE YOUR LAST."
L.A.X's response was retweeted by his girlfriend, who in turn expressed her dissatisfaction over the turn of events.
Despite the musician's response, the X user made another post saying, "Fun fact herpes doesn’t have a cure. You can only manage it. However not a deadly disease but it has breakout like cold sores. In that light , before any sexual activity with a man or lady know their sexual history. Don’t sleep with everything . Use condom . Protect your sanity."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng