L.A.X threatens legal action against X user that called him 'herpes giver'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"This will be your last," the musician said on X.

L.A.X has warned the X user that her defamatory post will be her last [Instagram/Izzlax]
L.A.X has warned the X user that her defamatory post will be her last [Instagram/Izzlax]

It all began with a New Year's post by the artiste's girlfriend, who posted loved-up pictures on X with the caption "Happy new year from me and mines." A post which received the comments from admirers and such, up until an X user Edna_reese quoted the original post calling the rapper "a herpes giver."

She said, "Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you."

Her post [X/Edna_reese]
Her post [X/Edna_reese]
Her quote immediately went viral on the microblogging app garnering over 1.7 thousand comments and 2.6 thousand reposts. Many reactions followed her accusation, with some X users questioning L.A.X if her accusation was true and others refuting her claims.

An X user's response
An X user's response

However, the artiste himself responded to her comment saying, "THIS IS A SILLY JOKE AND I DONT PLAY LIKE THAT. LEGAL ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN IMMEDIATELY. THIS WILL BE YOUR LAST."

L.A.X's response [X/izzlax]
L.A.X's response [X/izzlax]

L.A.X's response was retweeted by his girlfriend, who in turn expressed her dissatisfaction over the turn of events.

Her tweet[X/tthewallflowerr]
Her tweet[X/tthewallflowerr]

Despite the musician's response, the X user made another post saying, "Fun fact herpes doesn’t have a cure. You can only manage it. However not a deadly disease but it has breakout like cold sores. In that light , before any sexual activity with a man or lady know their sexual history. Don’t sleep with everything . Use condom . Protect your sanity."

