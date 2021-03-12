Late record label boss Babatunde Oyerinde Abiodun aka Kashy Godson's girlfriend, Aliyah has asked people to stop accusing his signee, Barry Jhay of his death.

Aliyah who said she dated the late C.E.O. of Cash Nation Entertainment for two years said Barry Jhay had nothing to do with his death.

"I want everyone to know that he was not depressed neither was he mentally ill or on some hard drugs. Do not believe everything you see on the Internet," she wrote.

Aliyah says she knows the person behind her boyfriend's death. [LIB]

"He was a happy soul. I can say I have been the closest to him for the past two years as I lived with him. So when I say I know him inside out, from the back of my head, I mean that shit."

"By the way, it was not Barry Jhay. Stop sending him and his family members death threats."

Kash Godson died on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after allegedly committing suicide.

While some allege he jumped from his house balcony after battling depression for a long time, others alleged he was pushed off the building by someone he had a business transaction with.

Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun aka Kashy Godson [Instagram/WaveCelebrityGist]

Another source say the record label boss was involved in a brawl with his signee, Barry Jhay just before the ugly incident occurred.

Pulse later exclusively gathered that, Barry Jhay had been arrested over his connection to the record label boss' death.

He was buried according to Muslim rites on Friday, March 12.