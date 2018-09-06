Pulse.ng logo
Lara George and husband Gbenga celebrate 14th year anniversary

Lara George Singer celebrates 14th year wedding anniversary with emotional Instagram post to husband

Singer, Lara George celebrates her husband, Gbenga, with an emotional Instagram post on the 14th year anniversary of their marraige.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Lara George and husband Gbenga celebrate 14th year wedding anniversary (Instagram/LaraGeorge)

Lara George is celebrating her 14th year wedding anniversary to her husband, Gbenga with an emotional post on her Instagram page.

The award-winning gospel artist is married to Gbenga George, a legal practitioner and blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl.

On Wednesday, September 5, Lara George shared a video of herself and her husband singing to each other as they rendered one of her songs, 'Durotimi.'

 

The video was posted with the message, ''14years today! Happy anniversary to me and my bobo! Seems like just yesterday when we started out. More grace, more joy, more love.''

The former member of the girl's group, Kush, has six studio albums to her name with her last effort, ''A Slice of Heaven'' released in 2017.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

