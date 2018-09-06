Lara George and husband Gbenga celebrate 14th year anniversary

news

Lara George is celebrating her 14th year wedding anniversary to her husband, Gbenga with an emotional post on her Instagram page.

The award-winning gospel artist is married to Gbenga George, a legal practitioner and blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl.

On Wednesday, September 5, Lara George shared a video of herself and her husband singing to each other as they rendered one of her songs, 'Durotimi.'

The video was posted with the message, ''14years today! Happy anniversary to me and my bobo! Seems like just yesterday when we started out. More grace, more joy, more love.''