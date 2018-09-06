Lara George and husband Gbenga celebrate 14th year anniversary

Singer, Lara George celebrates her husband, Gbenga, with an emotional Instagram post on the 14th year anniversary of their marraige.
The award-winning gospel artist is married to Gbenga George, a legal practitioner and blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl.
On Wednesday, September 5, Lara George shared a video of herself and her husband singing to each other as they rendered one of her songs, 'Durotimi.'
The video was posted with the message, ''14years today! Happy anniversary to me and my bobo! Seems like just yesterday when we started out. More grace, more joy, more love.''
The former member of the girl's group, Kush, has six studio albums to her name with her last effort, ''A Slice of Heaven'' released in 2017.