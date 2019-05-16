Khloe Kardashians ex-husband, Lamar Odom has revealed that he is a sex addict and has slept with over 200 women.

In his new memoir, 'Darkness to Light' exclusively excerpted in PEOPLE, the NBA champion writes, “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.” He went on to share his escapades with over 2000 women.

“It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.” He also revealed that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian all through their four-year marriage. According to him, it was embarrassing and shocking.

"I was shocked and embarrassed. I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

This is not the first time Lamar will be talking about his relationship with Khloe Kardashian and how he regrets his crashed marriage. Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian got divorced in December 2016 as a result of infidelity claims.

Lamar Odom regrets cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Odom says he wishes 'he had kept his d**k in his pants' instead of getting involved with women after him because of his fame. He told US Weekly.

"When I became Khloé Kardashian 's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing," People who didn't even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy. B**ches and [hoes] came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants."

He also admits Khloe 'tolerated' his use of cocaine throughout the final two years of their marriage.