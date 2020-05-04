The Lagos police command says video director, Clarence Peters is still in its custody over the death of dancer, Kodak.

Peters was arrested by the police over the controversial circumstances behind the death of the dancer and video vixen.

According to PremiumTimes, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Bala Elkana on Monday, May 4, 2020, said that the music video director is still in detention.

Clarence Peters [TheSheetsNg]

"My response has been clear. Do we have him in custody, I say we do. Why do you have him in custody? We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the dancer," he said.

DSP Bala Elkana (Aledeh)

“We are also waiting for the autopsy result. Investigation is a natural cause. It is important for him and it is also good for any other person who was there. If nobody has a hand in it, the report will clear everybody. If the result says it is a murder case, the law will take its cause. That is exactly why we have him, that is exactly what we are doing.

Earlier on Monday, Peters had come out to debunk the news of his arrest.

Clarence Peters was arrested in connection to the death of dancer Kodak [Instagram/PictureKodak]

In his long post on Monday, May 4, 2020, he also debunked the rumours of his alleged arrest insisting that he willingly made himself available for questioning when he was invited by the police.

Kodak was popular in the industry for working with Clarence in videos for acts like Burna Boy, Tekno, Davido, Olamide, and more.