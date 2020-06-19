Nigerian veteran singer, Bisade Ologunde popularly known as Lagbaja says there will always be consequences for those who have raped anyone in the past.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, June 19, 2020, while reacting to the incessant cases of rape across the country.

"Hmmmm, I can't believe in this 2020 people still do evil things like this. It is wrong, it is WRONG. If you did it in the past it would hunt your future, smh!" he wrote.

Lagbaja's comments are coming on the heels of the increase in the number of rape cases in the country.

Over the last few weeks, the country has been shaken by the news of murders associated with rape.

More interestingly are the cases of some celebrities who have been called out for allegedly getting involved in the distasteful and disgraceful act.