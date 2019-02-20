One shocking news you would be reading today is that of Lady Gaga calling off her engagement with fiance, Christian Carino.

According to TMZ, the two have ended their two-year relationship. The Grammy award-winning singer and Christian Carino started dating back in February 2017 around the time she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show and just months after she called off her engagement to Taylor Kinney.

There are indications that signs of cracks in the relationship became evident when Christian was a no show at her Grammy awards night. Another signal that these guys were going through a crisis in their relationship was on Valentine's day as Christian was absent on her Instagram page.

This is the second celebrity relationship collapse that will be reporting in less than 24 hours. It will be recalled that Khloe Kardashian ended things with basketballer, Tristan Thompson over cheating allegations.

Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after allegedly cheating with her sister's best friend

The latest gist from the Kardashian clan is that Khloe has ended her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend.

According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True. A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.