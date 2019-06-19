Celebrities have loyal fans and they also have the die-hard fans who would go at any length to do anything for their idol like the lady who just got Naira Marley's name tattooed on her body.

A visibly elated Naira Marley took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 19, 2019, where he shared a video of the obviously thrilled lady who got his names tattooed on her body. He went on to caption it with a message about the struggles he has been through.

"For the struggle, Naira Marley went through #Marlians appreciate," he wrote.

It is no news that 'Marlians' (Naira Marley's fans) are known for not only their loyalty but for a very aggressive and distinct way of showing love towards the music star.

Recall when Naira Marley was in prison custody and was brought to court, the reception and ovation from these fans couldn't go unnoticed.

The 'Marlians' during his court appearance

During Naira Marley's last appearance in court for a bail application, his fans who came in large number were spotted all over the court premises chanting praises to their supposed 'idol.'

Even the efforts of the security operatives could not deter the teaming supporters who wanted to catch a glimpse and escort Naira Marley into the courtroom. Naira Marley to court wearing a black T-shirt and black trousers, this time around he looked a bit relaxed.