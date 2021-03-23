Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Natacha Akide also known as Tacha, has advised women to stop enduring nonsense from abusive relationships.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the reality TV star advised women to do better when it comes to abusive relationships.

"This endurance thing women gat to go through needs to end! Ladies stop enduring Nonsense!! Just stop," she tweeted.

"STOP giving these men the LIVERAGE to treat you like trash!! I'd rather be single than TOLERATE an ATTITUDE I do not dish!"

"OWN your OWN SH*T and be your OWN BOSS! 2021 no Bs should be TOLERATED! Thank you."

It is no news that Tacha has been quite vocal about women when comes to relationships and marriages lately.

Recall in 2020, when she said the idea of women getting married is not a big deal.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Natacha Akide [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

"Stop pushing the narrative that women need this marriage thing more. It's not a big deal," she wrote.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.