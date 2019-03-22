According to TMZ, the two were spotted at a restaurant partly owned by rapper, Nas on Thursday, March 21, 2019. They weren't there alone as they came along with their daughter, Stormi.

After the date, they dropped off their daughter in another car and head out to a different destination. There are indications that Khylie has decided to let sleeping dogs lie.

TMZ reports that sources close to the couple say, while they never officially split because of the fight, their relationship was strained and they'd need time to really figure things out.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, the news of Travis Scott cheating on Kylie Jenner broke the Internet. However, Travis came out to debunk the news, saying he never cheated on his girlfriend and mother of his daughter.

Kylie Jenner accuses Travis Scott of cheating

A few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner accused her bae and baby daddy, Travis Scott of cheating. According to TMZ, Travis who is supposed to be on tour postponed it because of illness. However, the gist is that he isn't really ill rather he is trying to clear his name from the cheating allegations leveled against him by Kylie.

Reports say Travis Scott planned a surprise visit to his baby mama, Kylie, and their daughter but then degenerated into a fight after Kylie had revealed pieces of evidence of him cheating. This is coming a week after Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods was accused of having a 'One-time' thing with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.