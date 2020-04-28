Kylie Jenner isn't only just pretty but she has got the moves as seen in her newly released twerking video shared on the social media platform, Tik Tok.

The billionaire and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reality TV star and her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou also known as Stassie Baby took to Tik Tok on Monday, April 27, 2020, where they showed off their twerking skills.

Dancing to the popular Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage," the beautiful ladies kept fans glued to their phones as they teased them with moves.

Kylie Jenner and her BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou also known as Stassie Baby [Instagram/KylieJenner]

The ladies came prepared as they looked seductive in their beautiful designed bikinis.

"Can't convince me that it didn't happen," Stassi's TikTok video caption read.

Jenner was in the news a few days ago when it was revealed that she had gotten for herself a mansion worth thirty-six million dollars in Los Angeles.