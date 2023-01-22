ADVERTISEMENT
Kylie Jenner finally reveals adorable pictures of son with Travis Scott

Babatunde Lawal

She also shared the baby's name.

kylie-jenner-son-aire-0001
kylie-jenner-son-aire-0001

After almost a year, Kylie Jenner has revealed her baby boy's name and unveiled pictures for the public.

The baby boy is Jenner's second child with Travis Scott.

Jenner simply posted his photo on Instagram with the word "Aire," hinting that it's the boy's name.

The first full photographs of Aire that showed his face to the world were in the photo carousel.

Jenner revealed last year that Aire was originally given the name Wolf. Later, she said that the name wasn't right for him and that she was changing it.

"FYI, our son's name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote in March 2022.

kylie-jenner-son-aire-0001
Pulse Nigeria

Jenner gave birth to Aire on February 2, 2022. a day before her first daughter, Stormi's birthday.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
