Kylie Jenner finally reveals adorable pictures of son with Travis Scott

The baby boy is Jenner's second child with Travis Scott.

Jenner simply posted his photo on Instagram with the word "Aire," hinting that it's the boy's name.

The first full photographs of Aire that showed his face to the world were in the photo carousel.

Jenner revealed last year that Aire was originally given the name Wolf. Later, she said that the name wasn't right for him and that she was changing it.

"FYI, our son's name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote in March 2022.

Pulse Nigeria