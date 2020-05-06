The world's youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner has gotten for herself 5 acres of land worth $15M.

TMZ reports that the billionaire purchased the vacant lot in Hidden Hills.

According to the report, the said land has a few Hollywood owners before Jenner decided to add it to her estate.

Miley Cyrus bought the property back in 2015 and kept her horses there.

She sold the place 3 years later and the new owner razed the house and never built a home on it.

Jenner's latest acquisition is coming barely a week after it was revealed that she had gotten a very beautiful and expensive home in Los Angeles worth $35M.

According to TMZ, the billionaire's house is around one of the most expensive estates in Casablanca which is miles away in the heart of L.A. -- Holmby Hills.

Kylie Jenner's sprawling mansion in Casablanca, Los Angeles [TMZ]

The house is 15,350 square feet and it's billed as a resort compound. It's a single-story, modern compound with a dedicated guardhouse.

The house has a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theatre, bars and game rooms, a gym and a championship-level sports court with pickleball/basketball.

Kylie Jenner [Instagram/KylieJenner]

In 2019, Jenner was announced as the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes.