KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign

KWAM 1 has visited Babajide Sanwo-Olu and donated a total of 15 vehicles to support his campaign ahead of the Lagos state governorship election.

KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign play

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, KWAM 1 and Dr Obafemi Hamzat

Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1 has visited Lagos All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During his visit, K1 de Ultimate also donated 15 vehicles to the Sanwo-Olu campaign organisation.

The Fuji legend had met and discussed with Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamsat at their Awolowo Road koyi office on Tuesday afternoon, December 4, 2018.

"The journey has started. we've mapped out plans to achieve this. We have  done this for the past three government and i am certain that what we started will turn out well. I have no doubt in my mind that victory is just by the corner.I am giving my words that my support will be total till we achieve the desired victory. I will only support with my music but every thing to make sure victory is ours," the musician said.

The musician who came with his team promised to keep on supporting the party till victory is achieved at the next year general election.

Responding to K1 de Ultimate, Sanwoolu said he was very delighted to receive K1 for his visit and he thank him for the vehicles.

Earlier in the year, K1 had fallen out with the incumbent governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode during the primaries.

Olamide has visited the Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu played host to the rapper and members of the YBNL crew ahead of the governorship campaign kick-off in Lagos.

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, Sanwo-Olu promise to include the media and entertainment sector in his plans to take Lagos to a greater height should he win the governorship elections.

