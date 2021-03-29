Jay Bahd, who is known for his hit song “Condemn”, took to his Snapchat account to leak a video of himself receiving head from a 'slay queen'.

Though the face of the ‘slay queen’ didn’t show, Jay Bahd proudly showed his face.

After the video went viral, he went on Twitter to show no regret for his actions.

He reacted to the bashing from Twitter users, saying he only has sex to release stress’

“I only sex to release stress,” he tweeted.

Jay Bahd is one of the top Kumerica newcomers who rode on the grill music trend to fame.

His debut hit “Condemn” which features Cityboy, O'kenneth, Reggie and Kwaku DMC, has garnered over 1.2 million streams on YouTube.

He also featured on Yaw Tog’s debut hit “Sore” and Kawabanga’s hit single “Akatafoc”.

He also received a customised boot from American designer, entrepreneur and DJ, Virgil Abloh, after his first song went viral on the internet.