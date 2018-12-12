Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Klint Da Drunk's marriage reportedly ends following infidelity claims

Klint Da Drunk's marriage reportedly crashes following infidelity claims

Reports coming in says, Klint Da Drunk's marriage has crashed following irreconcilable differences.

  • Published:
Klint Da Drunk play

Klint Da Drunk

(Instagram/KlintDaDrunk)

Klint Da Drunk's ten-year-old marriage to wife, Lilien has reportedly crashed following claims of infidelity on his part.

According to blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, Klint's wife ended their marriage following irreconcilable differences. The source also revealed they both have moved on started off on a clean slate.

''They fell apart and the love was no longer there from both sides and they couldn't weather the Marriage storm that came their way...She moved out and moved out of Lagos and has started a new life somewhere else and Klint has also moved on and even adopted two cats to keep him company at home," the source said.

Klint da Drunk and Lilien, his lovely wife play

Klint da Drunk and Lilien, his lovely wife

(Instagram)

 

It was also revealed that there was no tension between the couple rather it was more of them falling out of love. This coming months after a certain lady identified as Sandra Nova Jacob called out for abandoning a child he had with her.

Klint Da Drunk and daughter, Adaora play

Klint Da Drunk and daughter, Adaora

(Instagram)

 

Klint Da Drunk called out by alleged baby mama

play

 

Back in April 2018, Klint the Drunk was called out by his baby mama for neglecting the child they both had together. According to Wuzupnigeria.ng the young lady whose name can simply be identified as Sandra Novo Jacob made this known via her social media page where she posted photos of her daughter who she claims looks like her father.

Klint D Drunk's alleged baby mama and their daughter play

Klint D Drunk's alleged baby mama and their daughter

(Instagram/SandykWorld)

There are also screenshots of money paid to the account of the young lady by Klint Da Drunk at various times. However, the young lady claims that Klint has since abandoned her and their child.

Screen shots of money transfers between Klint Da Drunk and Sandra Novo play

Screen shots of money transfers between Klint Da Drunk and Sandra Novo

(Wuszupnigeria.ng)

 

Also revealed are screenshot conversations between Sandra and Klint where she appealed to the comedian to pay attention to his daughter who she said was already getting fond of his photos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido gets dismissed from NYSC programme. Find out whybullet
2 AY calls Nollywood a backstabbing community as he responds to Kevin...bullet
3 Check out message Tonto Dikeh sends ex-boyfriend on birthdaybullet

Related Articles

Chain Reaction 19 years later, classic Nollywood movie remains memorable for its simplicity, ensemble cast
Klint Da Drunk Comedian celebrates daughter's 1st birthday [PHOTOS]
Wande Coal Baby mama says singer allegedly abducted their son
Klint Da Drunk Comedian called out by alleged baby mama
Qtaby Cruise & Chills Yaw, Kelly Handsome, Klint Da Drunk, Denrele attend boat cruise party
AY Makun Celebrities turn up at comedian's 45th birthday bash
Klint da Drunk Comedian celebrates 9th wedding anniversary
AY Live 2017 See celebrities slay casual styles for the event
Celebrity Birthdays Kwam 1, Klint Da Drunk, Efe Omoregbe, Yvonne Ekwere are a year older today
Pulse List Check out 5 celebrities that have been called out by their baby mamas

Celebrities

Nse Ikpe Etim
Getting an orgasm is one of Nse Ikpe Etim's to do list for the week
Tiwa Savage
Pulse List: 10 hottest female celebrities of 2018
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor teases fans with nude photo on Instagram
Seyi Law and his wife
Check out Lexus car Seyi Law gets for wife on birthday
X
Advertisement