Klint Da Drunk's marriage reportedly crashes following infidelity claims

Klint Da Drunk's ten-year-old marriage to wife, Lilien has reportedly crashed following claims of infidelity on his part.

According to blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, Klint's wife ended their marriage following irreconcilable differences. The source also revealed they both have moved on started off on a clean slate.

''They fell apart and the love was no longer there from both sides and they couldn't weather the Marriage storm that came their way...She moved out and moved out of Lagos and has started a new life somewhere else and Klint has also moved on and even adopted two cats to keep him company at home," the source said.

It was also revealed that there was no tension between the couple rather it was more of them falling out of love. This coming months after a certain lady identified as Sandra Nova Jacob called out for abandoning a child he had with her.

Klint Da Drunk called out by alleged baby mama

Back in April 2018, Klint the Drunk was called out by his baby mama for neglecting the child they both had together. According to Wuzupnigeria.ng the young lady whose name can simply be identified as Sandra Novo Jacob made this known via her social media page where she posted photos of her daughter who she claims looks like her father.

There are also screenshots of money paid to the account of the young lady by Klint Da Drunk at various times. However, the young lady claims that Klint has since abandoned her and their child.

Also revealed are screenshot conversations between Sandra and Klint where she appealed to the comedian to pay attention to his daughter who she said was already getting fond of his photos.