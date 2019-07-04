Kizz Daniels is presently threatening not just lawsuits but fire and brimstones at those who claim he is supporting the embattled pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo who is being accused of rape.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to him, at no point did he grant any interview where he declared his support for Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. He, however, sent warning signals to a journalist who wrote the said article in a popular newspaper.

"God will punish you both now and in eternity @iamkyno — you and all the people behind you. I’m coming for you with all I’ve got Oga and I swear, you go feel am. My attention has been drawn to a publication by the Vanguard newspaper stating that I took sides with the embattled Pastor of COZA, Abidoudn Fatoyinbo. I will like to categorically state that I never granted an interview with Vanguard or any newspaper," he wrote.

He then went on to reveal that he is presently not in the country which obviously makes it almost impossible to have granted an interview. He then concluded that he will be filing lawsuits against any platform that publishes this particular news.

"I am currently busy on tour in the US and haven't had the time to discuss the issue in my closet let alone call industry mates names. Please disregard this news article making rounds. It is false and fabricated, I have not spoken to any journalist regarding the said matter or any other matter including music in recent times. Any platform(s) that publishes this news or any unverified news about Kizz Daniel and FlyBoy INC. will face legal action. And as for you @iamkyno pls run away as far as you can, I beg you 🙏🏽 @vanguardnews bastards!!!! @iamtimiblaq ti e ma baje patapata ni awsr," he concluded.

Kizz Daniels claims are coming a few days after the internet went into a frenzy with the interview granted by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola who said she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo when she was a teenager.

The now-famous interview

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Dakolo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo.